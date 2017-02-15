Agent confirms Chad Kelly’s rescinded invitation to the Scouting Combine, sort of

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2017, 7:48 PM EST

Although it may not have been officially communicated to the player in writing, it appears that Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly has indeed been uninvited to the Scouting Combine.

A confusing blurb from Mike Rodak of ESPN.com suggests at first blush that agent Vance McAllister said on 1270 The Fan that Kelly hadn’t officially been uninvited. At closer inspection, it’s clear that even though Kelly hasn’t received a written communication telling him not to show up, the message has made its way to him.

If nothing else, it’s an example of the league’s left hand and right hand not being in sync. According to McAllister, Kelly received the invitation and was told two weeks ago to book a flight. But his name didn’t appear on the official list published on Wednesday. McAllister also said he received a phone call from the Scouting Combine indicating that the NFL said the invitation would be rescinded.

The NFL has adopted a rule blocking players from the Scouting Combine who have been convicted of violent crimes. Two years ago, Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after accusations that he punched two people, threatened to shoot up a bar with an AK-47, and resisted arrest.