Antonio Brown’s agents in Pittsburgh, with contract talks looming

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 6:55 AM EST

It wasn’t a video, but Antonio Brown has used social media to reveal another potentially big story.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers wide receiver posted a photo of himself with his agents in Pittsburgh this week on his Snapchat account, which could be reasonably assumed to be an indication of contract talks with the Steelers beginning.

The photo shows Brown with agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus atop Mt. Washington, and while Pittsburgh’s a lovely city, it’s hardly a destination for the Miami-based pair unless they’re doing business. They also represent Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who is scheduled to be a free agent in a few weeks.

Brown has one year left on his deal, which is the point at which the Steelers have been saying they’d negotiate a new one with him since his $4.7 million salary makes him underpaid (in the relative, this is an athlete we’re talking about here sense).

The wide receiver has been working in recent weeks to “rebuild the trust” with the Steelers after he made them angry with his Facebook Live video from a postgame locker room. And it appears there’s at least some talks about taking him up on his desire to be a “Steeler for life.”