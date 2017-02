Bears sign center Eric Kush to two-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 12:08 PM EST

Eric Kush was brought in as depth last year when the Bears lost center Hroniss Grasu to a torn ACL.

They must have liked what they saw, since they’re keeping Kush around.

The team announced they had signed the journeyman offensive lineman to a two-year deal.

Kush may be best known for his “Man of a Thousand Tank Tops” persona¬†on Hard Knocks, and has had previous stints with the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Panthers, and Texans.

Kush started four games for the Bears last year, so he figures to be a valuable reserve in case their line isn’t ravaged by injuries again.