Bears sign center Eric Kush to two-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 12:08 PM EST

Eric Kush was brought in as depth last year when the Bears lost center Hroniss Grasu to a torn ACL.

They must have liked what they saw, since they’re keeping Kush around.

The team announced they had signed the journeyman offensive lineman to a two-year deal.

Kush may be best known for his “Man of a Thousand Tank Tops” persona on Hard Knocks, and has had previous stints with the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Panthers, and Texans.

Kush started four games for the Bears last year, so he figures to be a valuable reserve in case their line isn’t ravaged by injuries again.