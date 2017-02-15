 Skip to content

Book, movie on Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI coming

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2017, 11:06 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Malcolm Butler isn’t the only Patriot who’ll be getting his day at the box office.

Via Deadline, a book and a feature film are both in the works regarding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The projects will focus on the stranger-than-fiction come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LI, and they will include the #DeflateGate saga.

The writers for the book/film combo, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson, and Dave Wedge, already have reportedly “cultivated several sources” within the team to provide information about what happened behind the scenes.

It’s unknown when the book and film will be available for purchase. Obviously, the sooner the better, because Brady seems determined to keep adding chapters to one of the best stories in the history of American sport.

