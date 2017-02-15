Cardinals will have to hit the road to make room for Metallica

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 9:08 AM EST

The Cardinals might as well hire some roadies of their own, because they’re going to have to go on tour during the middle of their training camp this summer.

Via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals will be displaced from University of Phoenix Stadium for the second year in a row by a rock and roll concert.

Team president Michael Bidwill said during an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that the upcoming Metallica tour will force the team to leave its facility for several days in the middle of camp.

“We’ve got a couple of different options that we’re exploring,” Bidwill said. “I think it’s going to be a road trip.”

Last year, they had to skip out of town while Guns N’ Roses took over their building, and they slid over to San Diego for joint practices with the Chargers prior to a preseason game. It’s likely they’ll try to build another such trip in once the preseason schedule is set later this spring.