Chad Henne will be back with Jaguars

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 15, 2017, 3:18 PM EST

The Jaguars have re-signed veteran quarterback Chad Henne.

Henne has been the team’s primary backup quarterback for the last three seasons after starting 13 games in 2013. He would have been eligible for free agency next month if he and the team hadn’t agreed to a new contract.

Henne is a veteran of eight NFL seasons and has been with the Jaguars since 2012. He was a full-time starter in 2009-10 with the Dolphins and has made 53 career starts. The Jaguars’ new coaching staff clearly values that experience as it prepares to try to get the most out of starter Blake Bortles.

“With nine years of NFL experience, Chad has an abundance of knowledge,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in the team’s release on Henne’s new deal. “Chad provides leadership to our offensive meeting room.”