Giants bring back three of their own free agents

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 7:38 AM EST

The Giants said goodbye to one of their tight ends last week, but made sure they had their starter back.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Giants have re-signed three of their exclusive rights free agents, including starting tight end Will Tye.

They also retained tight end Matt LaCosse and defensive tackle Robert Thomas, but informed fullback Nikita Whitlock and wide receiver Ben Edwards they would not be offered contracts.

Tye started 10 games last year, and had a solid 48 receptions for 395 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants still probably need to add a tight end to the depth chart, after letting Larry Donnell know they weren’t interested in bringing him back.

Whitlock spent last year on injured reserve after Lisfranc surgery, and had an otherwise eventful year. He served a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, and was also the victim of a burglary in which his home was vandalized with swastikas and racial epithets.