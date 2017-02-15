Jaguars give former undrafted rookie Abry Jones a healthy deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 6:22 AM EST

There’s a chance Abry Jones could have gotten more, elsewhere, later.

But the Jaguars gave the former undrafted rookie a nice contract now, so he’s taking it.

The previously reported deal turns out to be a substantial one for the rotiational run-stopper. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jones will get a four-year, $16 million deal with $6.5 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars obviously valued the 25-year-old Jones last year when they used the second-round tender to keep him as a restricted free agent. But that’s still a good pop for a guy who wasn’t a starter at the beginning of the season, and who originally came to them on a $2,500 signing bonus.

Of course, the Jaguars may also envision a bigger role for Jones soon. He started last year after veteran nose tackle Roy Miller suffered a torn Achilles.

The 30-year-old Miller’s scheduled to make $3.64 million next season (with a $400,000 roster bonus due in mid-March), so his health status isn’t the only thing the Jaguars will be monitoring.