 Skip to content

Jaguars give former undrafted rookie Abry Jones a healthy deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 6:22 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 11: Abry Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars blocks against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Getty Images

There’s a chance Abry Jones could have gotten more, elsewhere, later.

But the Jaguars gave the former undrafted rookie a nice contract now, so he’s taking it.

The previously reported deal turns out to be a substantial one for the rotiational run-stopper. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jones will get a four-year, $16 million deal with $6.5 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars obviously valued the 25-year-old Jones last year when they used the second-round tender to keep him as a restricted free agent. But that’s still a good pop for a guy who wasn’t a starter at the beginning of the season, and who originally came to them on a $2,500 signing bonus.

Of course, the Jaguars may also envision a bigger role for Jones soon. He started last year after veteran nose tackle Roy Miller suffered a torn Achilles.

The 30-year-old Miller’s scheduled to make $3.64 million next season (with a $400,000 roster bonus due in mid-March), so his health status isn’t the only thing the Jaguars will be monitoring.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Jaguars give former undrafted rookie Abry Jones a healthy deal”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!