Jaguars won’t pick up option on Kelvin Beachum’s contract

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 15, 2017, 7:47 PM EST

The Jaguars won’t pick up the option on the contract of offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Just one year after signing a five-year deal with annual options attached, Beachum will be a free agent.

Beachum, 27, had a $1 million option bonus and would have made $7.5 million with the Jaguars in 2017. He came to Jacksonville last March after four seasons in Pittsburgh.

A seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2012, Beachum was primarily the left tackle with the Steelers but played on the right side early in his career. He played in 15 games with the Jaguars last season at left tackle.