Jets decline option, making Ryan Clady a free agent

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 15, 2017, 6:51 PM EST

The Jets won’t pick up the 2017 option on the contract of offensive tackle Ryan Clady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

That means Clady will become a free agent.

Clady was due to make $10 million under the option in 2017, and Wednesday was the deadline for the team to make a decision on whether to pick it up and pay Clady a $2.5 million bonus.

Clady, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Broncos and played in nine games last season for the Jets before he was shut down due to a shoulder injury.