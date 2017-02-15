 Skip to content

Jets decline option, making Ryan Clady a free agent

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 15, 2017, 6:51 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 23: Ryan Clady #78 of the New York Jets plays against the Baltimore Ravens during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 23, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jets won’t pick up the 2017 option on the contract of offensive tackle Ryan Clady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

That means Clady will become a free agent.

Clady was due to make $10 million under the option in 2017, and Wednesday was the deadline for the team to make a decision on whether to pick it up and pay Clady a $2.5 million bonus.

Clady, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Broncos and played in nine games last season for the Jets before he was shut down due to a shoulder injury.

2 Responses to “Jets decline option, making Ryan Clady a free agent”
  1. bemylovetractor says: Feb 15, 2017 6:55 PM

    Well good for the Jets, they are getting smart. Clady is a ol burned has been. Denver had high hopes for him. He is a burned out, past prine, playa!

  2. oreo51 says: Feb 15, 2017 6:57 PM

    He is good but is he healthy? The Seahawks could use him.

