Julian Edelman on Jimmy Garoppolo: He’s got Favre/Rodgers confidence

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2017, 7:12 AM EST

There’s no shortage of intrigue about whether the Patriots will be looking to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and one of the team’s players is doing his best to make sure that Garoppolo’s stock is as high as possible when and if discussions start on that front.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman spent a couple of games catching passes from Garoppolo to open the year and the combination of that experience and time spent together in practice has served to make a strong impression on the wideout.

“I’m not a paid G.M. so I don’t know the whole value thing. As far as a guy that I could play with every single day, Jimmy Garoppolo, I mean, the guy’s a stud,” Edelman said on NFL Network. “He went out and played in the regular season and he played very well. He’s got that kind of gunslinger confidence. That Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers kind of confidence. He practices hard, he prepares hard. He’s a good kid, he’s young. I think he’s a good player.”

There will likely be teams that share Edelman’s impression of Garoppolo, which will make the question about “the whole value thing” in terms of what the Patriots would get back in return for Tom Brady’s backup.