 Skip to content

Le’Veon Bell will release rap album on March 1

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2017, 11:21 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MP - JANUARY 15: Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tosses the ball forward after gaining a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) Getty Images

On March 1, the Steelers may drop the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell. His first rap album also will drop that day. (Did I say that right?)

Via the Houston Chronicle, the album dubbed Post Interview will be released on March 1. Last July, Bell unveiled a rap song called Focus, in which he suggested that he wants to be paid $15 million per year. (He quickly downplayed the obvious implication of his own lyrics.)

An EP with seven songs dubbed Until The Post Interview emerged on November 1, but it didn’t create enough buzz to land on the radar screen of a middle-aged blogger who is more square than the entrance to the Fifth Avenue Apple Store.

Chances are Bell will make a lot more money playing football than in music, primarily because only a very small percentage of artists make truly big money in music.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Le’Veon Bell will release rap album on March 1”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!