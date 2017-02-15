Le’Veon Bell will release rap album on March 1

Posted by Mike Florio on February 15, 2017, 11:21 PM EST

On March 1, the Steelers may drop the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell. His first rap album also will drop that day. (Did I say that right?)

Via the Houston Chronicle, the album dubbed Post Interview will be released on March 1. Last July, Bell unveiled a rap song called Focus, in which he suggested that he wants to be paid $15 million per year. (He quickly downplayed the obvious implication of his own lyrics.)

An EP with seven songs dubbed Until The Post Interview emerged on November 1, but it didn’t create enough buzz to land on the radar screen of a middle-aged blogger who is more square than the entrance to the Fifth Avenue Apple Store.

Chances are Bell will make a lot more money playing football than in music, primarily because only a very small percentage of artists make truly big money in music.