Most players pull out of planned trip to Israel

February 15, 2017

Eleven NFL players were scheduled to take a trip to Israel this week, where they would both learn more about the culture and teach people there about American football. But only five players went through with the trip.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett announced that he would not attend because “my itinerary was being constructed by the Israeli government” in a way that he thought would constitute Israel using him for its own public relations purposes. After Bennett made his statement, other players joined him.

According to the Times of Israel, Bennett was joined in skipping the trip by his teammate Cliff Avril, his brother Martellus Bennett, Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, Broncos running back Justin Forsett and former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison.

The five players participating are Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell, Raiders defensive tackle Dan Williams, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks.