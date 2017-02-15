 Skip to content

Most players pull out of planned trip to Israel

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 15, 2017, 11:08 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 27: Defensive end Michael Bennett #72 (L) of the Seattle Seahawks is greeted by his younger brother Martellus Bennett #83 of the Chicago Bears after the game at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Eleven NFL players were scheduled to take a trip to Israel this week, where they would both learn more about the culture and teach people there about American football. But only five players went through with the trip.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett announced that he would not attend because “my itinerary was being constructed by the Israeli government” in a way that he thought would constitute Israel using him for its own public relations purposes. After Bennett made his statement, other players joined him.

According to the Times of Israel, Bennett was joined in skipping the trip by his teammate Cliff Avril, his brother Martellus Bennett, Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, Broncos running back Justin Forsett and former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison.

The five players participating are Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell, Raiders defensive tackle Dan Williams, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 15, 2017 11:15 AM

    Oi vey !

  2. thermalito says: Feb 15, 2017 11:17 AM

    Maybe they can go visit the Palestinian territories where its practically illegal to be gay, Hamas rules with an iron fist and terrorism is considering a virtue. Feeling GREAT about my decision to boycott the NFL permanently.

  3. riderspantherssk says: Feb 15, 2017 11:24 AM

    There are a lot of low-character guys on that list of cancellations. The Bemnetts plus Morrison don’t have a single critical thought between the three of them.

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Feb 15, 2017 11:26 AM

    I would go just for the hot Israeli chicks. You are only young once.

  5. bassplucker says: Feb 15, 2017 11:35 AM

    And Israel is the better for it.

