Movie about Malcolm Butler’s life in the works

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2017, 1:57 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots reacts against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

The story of an undrafted free agent going from working at Popeye’s to sealing a Super Bowl victory with an interception at the goal line is the kind of thing that sounds like a Hollywood movie.

That’s just what one producer hopes Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s life story will be in the near future. Producer Daniel Levin, whose film Lion is nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, has purchased Butler’s life rights along with those of agent Derek Simpson for a film currently being called The Secondary.

Lion and The Secondary are against-all-odds stories of struggle and inspiration,” Levin said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Derek would not stop until Malcolm got a chance.”

Football movies have been a mixed bag over the years, but the overcoming obstacles angle worked well for The Blind Side. That film about Panthers tackle Michael Oher’s high school days wound up nominated for Best Picture while Sandra Bullock won Best Actress for her performance in the film.

8 Responses to “Movie about Malcolm Butler’s life in the works”
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 15, 2017 2:09 PM

    Then there’s the movie on the Patriots … ’50 Shades of Cheating’.

  2. hehateme2 says: Feb 15, 2017 2:14 PM

    Sounds like a very limited release. No one outside of Beantown would be interested in watching it.

    #sheepleofNE

  3. Della Street says: Feb 15, 2017 2:20 PM

    I saw the “Blind Side” again the other night. Had not seen it in a few years.

    I realized that it is a terrible movie.

  4. gromit45 says: Feb 15, 2017 2:22 PM

    Where is the Kurt Warner movie?

  5. micronin127 says: Feb 15, 2017 2:23 PM

    Got to call that movie: “Scrap”

  6. billiquid says: Feb 15, 2017 2:29 PM

    Dude if the guy was working at a damn Popeye’s and then accomplished what he did you gotta give it to him. No love loss for the Patriots here, but c’mon, that’s incredible.

    I’d take him on my team in a heartbeat, just glad he didn’t end up a Cowboy.

  7. shabazkilla says: Feb 15, 2017 2:35 PM

    I don’t know if Malcolm Butler should be excited or not. Michael Oher hasn’t faired too well since his story was told in the movie Precious.

  8. contra74 says: Feb 15, 2017 2:35 PM

    Very original idea

    Kinda like Invincible right?

