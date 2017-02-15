Movie about Malcolm Butler’s life in the works

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2017, 1:57 PM EST

The story of an undrafted free agent going from working at Popeye’s to sealing a Super Bowl victory with an interception at the goal line is the kind of thing that sounds like a Hollywood movie.

That’s just what one producer hopes Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s life story will be in the near future. Producer Daniel Levin, whose film Lion is nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, has purchased Butler’s life rights along with those of agent Derek Simpson for a film currently being called The Secondary.

“Lion and The Secondary are against-all-odds stories of struggle and inspiration,” Levin said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Derek would not stop until Malcolm got a chance.”

Football movies have been a mixed bag over the years, but the overcoming obstacles angle worked well for The Blind Side. That film about Panthers tackle Michael Oher’s high school days wound up nominated for Best Picture while Sandra Bullock won Best Actress for her performance in the film.