Pollution a concern for NFL game in China

The NFL wants to play a regular-season game in China. The league may have to wait until the league develops a uniform that includes scuba gear.
According to Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, pollution remains an impediment to scheduling the game — and the NFL has yet to come up with a solution.
Reports emerged in 2016 that the NFL plans to stage a Chinese regular-season game in 2018. Since then, the NFL has made no specific announcements in this regard.
As Kaplan notes, China likely won’t shut down coal plants and seed clouds like it did before the 2008 Olympics to accommodate an NFL game. Which could be a problem for players who are, you know, inhaling the air in order to provide oxygenated blood to their muscles.
NFL executive V.P. Mark Waller told Kaplan that a decision on a 2018 game in China may not come until the owners meet in May 2017.
