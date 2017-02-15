Report: Broncos have not discussed Victor Cruz

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 15, 2017, 1:58 PM EST

Almost immediately after the Giants cut receiver Victor Cruz, reports emerged that the Broncos were interested. But those reports are now being contradicted.

Veteran Broncos reporter Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have not discussed Cruz.

The Broncos could use a slot receiver like Cruz: They have a good 1-2 pair of starters in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but not much after him.

However, there are questions about whether the 30-year old Cruz has anything left. Cruz suffered a torn patellar tendon in the sixth game of the 2014 season, missed the entire 2015 season after suffering a calf injury, and managed just 39 catches in 15 games last year. The Broncos may not be convinced that Cruz will be able to contribute anything next season.