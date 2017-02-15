Report: Broncos have not discussed Victor Cruz

Almost immediately after the Giants cut receiver Victor Cruz, reports emerged that the Broncos were interested. But those reports are now being contradicted.
Veteran Broncos reporter Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have not discussed Cruz.
The Broncos could use a slot receiver like Cruz: They have a good 1-2 pair of starters in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but not much after him.
However, there are questions about whether the 30-year old Cruz has anything left. Cruz suffered a torn patellar tendon in the sixth game of the 2014 season, missed the entire 2015 season after suffering a calf injury, and managed just 39 catches in 15 games last year. The Broncos may not be convinced that Cruz will be able to contribute anything next season.
I think a lot of these rumors are generated by the player’s agent. Trying to drum up interest. Cruz missed the bulk of two seasons with two rather serious leg injuries, and was unimpressive last year. It’s sad … but he may be done.
Damaged goods. I hope they steer clear. Just my 2 cents.
Obnoxious and overrated. Got paid and danced his way to IR.
Next Report: Broncos may or may not have thought about discussing victor cruz unless they did then it that case they did discuss victor cruz but not really
No sense in bringing up last years stats…The Giants put him outside and out of the slot where he is no longer an effective WR thanks to injuries and father time..I think he still has enough in the tank to be a solid slot receiver when you have two hosses like they have on the outside