Report: Broncos want to talk to Victor Cruz

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2017, 6:50 AM EST

Before wide receiver Victor Cruz was released by the Giants, he said that getting an opportunity to play out of the slot again “would definitely be great.”

Now that he’s a free agent, Cruz can prioritize that opportunity when it comes to finding a new team. One opportunity may lie in Denver.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos started working to set up a meeting with Cruz shortly after he got word of his release from the Giants.

The Broncos have Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders at the outside receiver spots and they combined to catch 169 passes last season, but it was a big drop to Jordan Norwood with 21 catches as their third receiver. Cruz had 39 catches last year and could prove a better fit on the inside as the Broncos try to put together a team that can get back to the playoffs.