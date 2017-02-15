Report: Chiefs likely to move on without Nick Foles

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2017, 11:11 AM EST

The Chiefs turned to Nick Foles after starting quarterback Alex Smith suffered a head injury during Week Eight of the 2016 season and Foles turned in a strong outing by going 16-of-22 for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Foles got a start the next week amid some confusing injury reporting from the Chiefs about whether Smith was in the concussion protocol or not, but he wasn’t able to repeat his play from the previous game. It looks like that will stand as his one and only start in a Chiefs uniform.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are likely to pass on their option on Foles’ contract for the 2017 season. Previous reports had pegged his salary at over $10 million, but Garafolo reports he’s actually due $6.4 million. Either way, that’s money the Chiefs will have to spend elsewhere.

Kansas City has Tyler Bray on hand as a backup option to Alex Smith, although it’s a spot they may look to address over the offseason with an eye on Smith’s contract expiring after the 2018 season. As a player with experience in a variety of systems thanks to moving from the Eagles to the Rams and Chiefs, Foles should find a market as a backup once he’s free to talk to other teams.