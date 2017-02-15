 Skip to content

Report: Jaguars will sign Arrelious Benn

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 15, 2017, 2:23 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 16: Arrelious Benn #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for a 51-yard touchdown after a reception against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of the game at Soldier Field on October 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Jaguars defeated the Bears 17-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jaguars will sign wide receiver Arrelious Benn to a new contract before he can hit the free agent market, the Florida Times-Union reported Wednesday.

Per the report, the deal is for 2017 with an option for a second year. Benn played in 15 games for the Jaguars last season, catching five passes and playing on special teams.

A second-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2010, Benn spent three seasons in Tampa Bay then spent time with the Eagles but did not play in a regular-season game from 2012 until last year with the Jaguars. The Bucs traded him to Philadelphia in 2013 but he ended both of his seasons with the Eagles on the team’s injured-reserve list.

He has six career touchdown catches in 52 games, 24 starts.

2 Responses to “Report: Jaguars will sign Arrelious Benn”
  1. maddenisfordorks says: Feb 15, 2017 2:29 PM

    Great utility guy.

    And occasionally clutch WR – as per the win against the Bears this year. He provided us with one of the very few bright highlights of the season.

    Glad this is working out.

  2. ajsjr40 says: Feb 15, 2017 2:29 PM

    This ought to put the Jags over the top!

