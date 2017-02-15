Report: Jaguars will sign Arrelious Benn

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 15, 2017, 2:23 PM EST

The Jaguars will sign wide receiver Arrelious Benn to a new contract before he can hit the free agent market, the Florida Times-Union reported Wednesday.

Per the report, the deal is for 2017 with an option for a second year. Benn played in 15 games for the Jaguars last season, catching five passes and playing on special teams.

A second-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2010, Benn spent three seasons in Tampa Bay then spent time with the Eagles but did not play in a regular-season game from 2012 until last year with the Jaguars. The Bucs traded him to Philadelphia in 2013 but he ended both of his seasons with the Eagles on the team’s injured-reserve list.

He has six career touchdown catches in 52 games, 24 starts.