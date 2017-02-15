San Diego developer offers plan to build “alternative” stadium

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 15, 2017, 6:42 AM EST

The NFL lost an important piece of leverage for future stadium deals by allowing two teams to go to Los Angeles.

But if one San Diego resident has his way, the city that just lost one of those teams could take over as the next threat for relocation.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, developer (and former owner of the Union-Tribune) Doug Manchester has contacted the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell about his desire to build a privately financed stadium on the site of decrepit Qualcomm Stadium.

Manchester told Goodell he had “assembled a powerful group of associates” to develop the property, and that they could “provide an immediate alternative” for the Raiders if their Las Vegas deal craps out, or for other teams looking for a new place to play.

There was an overriding sense that no one really wanted the Chargers to go to Los Angeles (on either end of the transaction), but the lack of a stadium deal seemed to make it inevitable. And with the city unwilling to come up with the money, it appears Manchester is willing to do what Chargers owner Dean Spanos would not — finance his own stadium there.

“Our group will provide the funds previously allocated to be provided by the City of San Diego and guarantee the stadium’s expeditious construction,” the letter read. “Accordingly, this project will not require voter approval.”

They also promised to upgrade Qualcomm Stadium and provide new scoreboards during the construction of the new stadium. Now we get to see whether the offer is considered a serious one by the league, and whether anyone is willing to take them up on it.