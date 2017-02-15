 Skip to content

Steelers re-sign Steven Johnson

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2017, 4:14 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 12: Jace Billingsley #16 of the Detroit Lions catches a 27 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against Steven Johnson #51, Jordan Dangerfield #37 and Ricardo Mathews #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game on August 12, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Steelers signed a couple of impending exclusive rights free agents recently and they moved on to a player who was set to hit the open market on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have re-signed linebacker Steven Johnson to a one-year deal. Johnson was on track to be an unrestricted free agent next month.

Johnson signed with the Steelers last year, but only saw action in six games due to an ankle injury that forced him to injured reserve. He had six tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Johnson played 16 games for the Titans in 2015 and spent the first three years of his career with the Broncos. The Steelers have 12 other unrestricted free agents-to-be, including running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

