Taylor Gabriel wants to remain with Falcons forever

The Cleveland Browns’ trash became the Atlanta Falcons’ treasure.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel caught 35 passes for 579 yards with six touchdowns after joining the Falcons in September. His addition provided Matt Ryan with a speed receiver to supplement an already strong Falcons’ receiving corps.

Gabriel will be a restricted free agent next month but he says he absolutely wants to remain in Atlanta.

“Of course, I want to be a Falcon forever,” Gabriel said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “Just the camaraderie and the group, from (coach) Dan Quinn to the owner (Arthur Blank). And everyone has bought into what we have here. Yes, I want to be a Falcon forever.”

If they can’t come to terms on an extension before free agency begins on March 9, the Falcons will have to place a restricted free agent tender on Gabriel. They can place either a first-round, second-round or original-round tender on Gabriel. Each tender comes with varying financial commitments.

A first- or second-round tender would entitle Atlanta to receive compensation should an opposing team sign Gabriel to an offer sheet. Since Gabriel was an undrafted free agent signing out of college, the original-round tender would not carry compensation due to the Falcons should he sign an offer sheet elsewhere.