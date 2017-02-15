Titans likely to be “overly cautious” with Marcus Mariota

Posted by Josh Alper on February 15, 2017, 3:02 PM EST

Titans coach Mike Mularkey provided an update on quarterback Marcus Mariota’s recovery from a fractured fibula last month and said Mariota was “on track” for a return by the start of the regular season.

Mularkey gave another update on Wednesday and it sounded a lot like the last one. Mularkey said on “The Midday 180” on 104.5 The Zone that he texted with Mariota recently and watched video of the quarterback walking on a treadmill in a pool, which the coach said keeps him “on schedule” for his recovery.

Mularkey didn’t specify when that recovery would progress to a point when Mariota would be on the field and suggested there won’t be any rush to get to that point.

“I think we’re going to be really smart about how we handle him and probably be overly cautious,” Mularkey said, via Paul Kuharsky of ESPN.com.

There will be a lot of interest in making sure that Mariota is back to full health as the offseason and training camp unfold, but there’s little for the team to gain by risking his availability for the regular season.