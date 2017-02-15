Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 15, 2017, 6:17 AM EST

Should the Bills let CB Stephon Gilmore walk in free agency?

Here’s a look at the Dolphins’ top priorities in the draft.

Patriots CB Cyrus Jones earned a Super Bowl ring as a rookie, but he admits his play was a disappointment.

Could the Jets try to make a play for Eagles QB Chase Daniel?

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg will also serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Bengals offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler didn’t miss a snap in 2016.

Will the Browns overpay to keep WR Terrelle Pryor?

Will the Steelers make WR Antonio Brown the NFL’s highest-paid receiver?

Will the Colts keep RB Jordan Todman?

Texans DE J.J. Watt is organizing his fifth annual charity softball game.

If the Jaguars sign CB A.J. Bouye, they’d have a lethal secondary.

The Titans could be targeting a big-name receiver in free agency.

The Broncos will consider WR Victor Cruz.

Bookmakers think Eric Berry is more likely to leave the Chiefs than to re-sign with them.

Free agent S Tony Jefferson indicated the Raiders may have interest in him.

Chargers OT Chris Hairston is thanking the fans in San Diego.

Cowboys QB Tony Romo’s wife is pregnant with their third child.

Who will the Giants cut next after Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings?

Here are some mock draft possibilities for the Eagles.

Here’s an argument against tagging Kirk Cousins.

Could the Bears end up with Tony Romo, Jimmy Garoppolo or Brock Osweiler at quarterback?

Lions Hall of Famer sees himself in current Lions CB Darius Slay.

The Packers have sustained far more stability than their NFC North rivals.

Here are all of Randy Moss’s touchdowns of 40 yards or longer, most of which came as a Viking.

Here’s a look at how the Falcons’ receivers played last season.

Will the Panthers tag DT Kawann Short?

Saints WR Michael Thomas is the nephew of Keyshawn Johnson.

In a Buccaneers reunion, Donnie Abraham is joining Lovie Smith’s staff at Illinois.

Kurt Warner thinks his old Cardinals teammate Anquan Boldin belongs in the Hall of Fame.

The Rams’ new quarterbacks coach thinks Jared Goff has plenty of potential.

Seahawks K Blair Walsh didn’t get any guaranteed money.

The 49ers’ new special teams coach has worked with Kyle Shanahan before.