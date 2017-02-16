Adrian Peterson notices “interesting moves” by Giants

Barring a revision in his contract, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is due a $6 million roster bonus on March 11 on his way to having an $18 million cap hit for the 2017 season.
The size of that number makes revision or release the realistic options for the Vikings. Peterson has said he’d like to stay with the Vikings, but settling on a pay cut that makes that happen isn’t a sure thing. As a result, Peterson was asked about other teams he’d like to play for last month. He mentioned the Giants, Texans and Buccaneers and it seems his eyes are still on one of those teams.
The move that would seem to be of the most direct interest to Peterson would be the release of Rashad Jennings, which leaves the Giants with Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen at running back heading into the busier segments of free agency. If the Vikings ultimately take the same route with Peterson that the Giants took with Jennings, it would likely lead to a lot of speculation about Peterson landing in New Jersey.
$18M for a RB? A guy who averages fewer than 14Tds per season at QB? No wonder the Vikings can’t win anything!
I’d be down for you to come to Tampa, just don’t demand a 40 million dollar deal, get injured after 6 weeks (ala Matt Forte or Arian Foster last year) and then enjoy the warm beautiful beaches as we go ‘running back-less’ for the entire season.
The problem that AP faces is that talented young runners can be found late in the NFL draft. Just look at the Bears Jordan Howard as an example.
Why pay for an over priced, over the hill running back when you could potentially draft a young runner at the fraction of the price who has more upside than AP?
YOUR DONE. LET HIM GO VIKINGS AND REAP THE BENEFITS LIKE WE DID WITH CHRIS JOHNSON. NOT A SHOT AT CJ HE GAVE US HIS ALL WHEN HERE. CJ HAS YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE RECORD AND SHOULD HAVE ALL TIME RUSHING TITLE BUT A REFEREE APOLOGIZED TO HIM FOR STEALING THAT…DONT BELIEVE ME GOOGLE IT. TO BAD JON ROBINSON WASNT AROUND WHEN WE HAD CJ TO HELP GIVE HIM A SUPPORTING CAST.
Hysterical, Dumbo doesn’t understand that the Giants are a class organization and would never pick up this guy
If the NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS sign him the NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS will be SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS next year !
Please, Giants … don’t do it.
Let’s see if he’s still willing to work after an 80% pay cut.
Washed up.
Would that mean that Mara would have to give up on ever having Josh Brown on the team again?
With everyone realizing that the Giants got away with intentionally mishandling the Josh Brown case, I highly doubt that Mara wants to rip off a scab that is barely forming by signing a mental midget that whips his little boy to a bloody pulp after stuffing leaves in his mouth.
Maybe I’m wrong…maybe that wouldn’t bother Mara at all.
Remember a guy named O.J Anderson.They said he was washed up .Do it
Don’t bite the apple, NYG.
Giants are not going to pay AD that kind of money either.
He will be a top 10 rusher this year and be a big upgrade from what we have.
March 9 th get the best left tackle money can buy.
Trust me AD, as a Giants fan you don’t want to run behind that line until they make some more interesting moves
LOL watch this guy end up in Cleveland.
AD has had an amazing career, but this Giants fan says, “No thanks!” Much rather put that $ to work on the O and D lines.
This guy doesn’t help your team win and never has, when will people realize that.
Dear lord, no. I abhor him and want him out of football, not in my city. The Giants signing him would just be more reason to ignore them.
A: “Some of these guys are way past their prime.”
B: “Most of these guys never had a prime.”
C: “This guy here is dead.”‘
D: “Cross him off then.”
Who goes on Twitter to take notice of what anot her team is doing? This after going on espn and mentioning 3 teams you’d play for. His act the last 3 yrs has worn very thin even with the real vikings fans who supported him through his legal troubles that got him a fat check for 1 game. Hopefully the door slams you in the a** on the way out.
Oh he!! no.
If AP could gain 1,000 yards behind the Giants OL, then he has proven to be a great RB. However, the money it would cost to bring him in should be used else where.
Billco6192012…….. Did the Giants sign him? Lol. Amazing where people go with a statement.
He sure has a way with words. If I were the Giants I would steer clear of this guy.
Paul Perkins will most likely never reach the heights AP reached in his career- very few running backs ever will. Peterson is a legend.
But if you asked me who I’d rather have from 2017 onward, I’d choose Perkins. Young, cheap, showed potential. Peterson, on the other hand, didn’t exactly look spectacular last year, and is coming off another major injury.
The Giants would be dumb to pick up AP, UNLESS it’s on a one year deal for a small amount guaranteed.
irishgary says:
Feb 16, 2017 8:53 AM
Hysterical, Dumbo doesn’t understand that the Giants are a class organization and would never pick up this guy
————————–
Tell me what’s classy about the Giants again? Last I checked their owner was a complete dbag weasel.
The Purples love to yap about the Packers wasting Rodgers career. I think we can both agree Rodgers and Peterson are one of the best to ever do it at their respective positions.
Peterson since entering the league in 2007: 1-4 playoff record.
Rodgers since becoming starter in 2008: 9-7 playoff record with a Super Bowl Championship.
Silly Purples.
If Giants then Jets. Jets love legends on last legs. They can use a LaDainian 2.0
Go to the Giants and fumble away a playoff game for them. No better yet go to the Packers and fumble away their playoff game.