Adrian Peterson notices “interesting moves” by Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 8:45 AM EST

Barring a revision in his contract, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is due a $6 million roster bonus on March 11 on his way to having an $18 million cap hit for the 2017 season.

The size of that number makes revision or release the realistic options for the Vikings. Peterson has said he’d like to stay with the Vikings, but settling on a pay cut that makes that happen isn’t a sure thing. As a result, Peterson was asked about other teams he’d like to play for last month. He mentioned the Giants, Texans and Buccaneers and it seems his eyes are still on one of those teams.

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

The move that would seem to be of the most direct interest to Peterson would be the release of Rashad Jennings, which leaves the Giants with Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen at running back heading into the busier segments of free agency. If the Vikings ultimately take the same route with Peterson that the Giants took with Jennings, it would likely lead to a lot of speculation about Peterson landing in New Jersey.