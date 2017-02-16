 Skip to content

Atlanta zoo loses best, names animal after Tom Brady, gets last laugh

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 16, 2017, 6:34 AM EST
388879 01: A visitor to the third annual "Big Bug Out" at Miami Metrozoo, uses a magnifying glass to check out a Madagascar cockroach May 5, 2001 in Miami, Florida. The event was an opportunity to learn about insects, the most numerous of all species on Earth. Exotic, native, live and mounted, this bug affair had them all, including some scrumptious bug-tasting opportunities. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers) Getty Images

Tom Brady may well play forever. Which makes sense, considering his namesake may be the guy who lives through a nuclear holocaust.

After losing a rather clever zoo bet (unlike the always awful mayor bets) on the Super Bowl, an Atlanta zoo had to name one of its baby animals after the Patriots quarterback, according to the Associated Press.

Zoo Atlanta got a bit of revenge for the Falcons blowing a 25-point lead in the second half when they introduced a family of Madagascar hissing cockroaches this week. They named the little one Tom Brady.

So now the Falcons fans can have their fun, and Roger Goodell has someone to agree with him when asked his true feelings about the Patriots’ quarterback. And Tom Brady can go right on haunting the eyes of Atlantans every time they turn the light on in the middle of the night, and watch him scurry away under the stove for another first down.

