Atlanta zoo loses best, names animal after Tom Brady, gets last laugh

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 16, 2017, 6:34 AM EST

Tom Brady may well play forever. Which makes sense, considering his namesake may be the guy who lives through a nuclear holocaust.

After losing a rather clever zoo bet (unlike the always awful mayor bets) on the Super Bowl, an Atlanta zoo had to name one of its baby animals after the Patriots quarterback, according to the Associated Press.

Zoo Atlanta got a bit of revenge for the Falcons blowing a 25-point lead in the second half when they introduced a family of Madagascar hissing cockroaches this week. They named the little one Tom Brady.

So now the Falcons fans can have their fun, and Roger Goodell has someone to agree with him when asked his true feelings about the Patriots’ quarterback. And Tom Brady can go right on haunting the eyes of Atlantans every time they turn the light on in the middle of the night, and watch him scurry away under the stove for another first down.