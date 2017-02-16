Austin Seferian-Jenkins reaches plea deal in DUI case

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins lost his job with the Buccaneers following an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol last September, but he won’t be spending any time in jail.

TMZ Sports reports that Seferian-Jenkins, who joined the Jets after his departure from Tampa, has reached a plea deal in the case. Seferian-Jenkins entered a plea of no contest on a reckless driving charge and was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service. He’ll also pay a fine and attend a DUI prevention class.

The NFL has typically suspended players involved in DUI incidents for two games, so the tight end is likely to face discipline from the league heading into next season.

Seferian-Jenkins, who is signed for next season, caught three passes for 44 yards with the Bucs and 10 passes for 110 yards with the Jets in 2016.