Bills hold onto Ramon Humber

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

The Bills have some big decisions to make regarding cornerback Stephon Gilmore and quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason, but that didn’t stop them from taking care of a smaller move on Thursday.

The team announced that they have re-signed linebacker Ramon Humber. The Bills did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Humber joined the team as a free agent last year and played in all 16 games. He made one start, but saw the majority of his time on special teams and finished the year tied for the team lead with 12 tackles in the kicking game.

Humber spent the previous five-plus seasons with the Saints and saw more action on defense while on the New Orleans roster. With Zach Brown, Lorenzo Alexander and Lerentee McCray all set for free agency, his chances of seeing more time on that side of the ball next season will likely hinge on how things play out in the coming weeks.