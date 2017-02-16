Browns re-sign Charley Hughlett

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 4:38 PM EST

The Browns were guaranteed long snapper Charley Hughlett would remain under their control in 2017 by virtue of his status as an exclusive rights free agent, but they’ve apparently gone for a much longer commitment than that.

Agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter Thursday that Hughlett has signed a six-year deal with the team. Tessler didn’t announce specific terms of the deal, but added that the contract will make Hughlett the top-paid long snapper in the league. Dolphins long snapper John Denney and Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley each make an average salary of around $1.15 million a year.

Hughlett has played in every game for the Browns over the last two seasons. He’s made eight tackles in addition to handling the snapping duties in Cleveland.

The Browns have another specialist, punter Britton Colquitt, on track to become a free agent when the new league year gets underway next month.