Criminal charges means Jets could wait to cut Revis

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2017, 11:11 PM EST

Before cornerback Darrelle Revis had four felony charges filed against him, the Jets faced the question of whether they would pay Revis $6 million to not play for the team in 2017 or $15 million to remain on the roster for the next season. Now, the Jets may have six million reasons to let things play out.

Depending on the precise language of his contract, a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy could void the $6 million, allowing the Jets to cut Revis with no further financial obligation. One factor influencing the decision will be whether the NFL places Revis on leave pending the resolution of any investigation and discipline, since participation by Revis in the offseason program entails risk of a season-ending injury that would make the $15 million fully guaranteed, minus the amount of any unpaid suspension that could be eventually imposed.

If Revis is cut before a suspension is imposed, he’ll get the $6 million regardless of what transpires.

No matter how it plays out, the Jets’ business decisions regarding Revis have now become more complicated, in a way that could help the Jets end their relationship with Revis and avoid the final $6 million of the $39 million in fully-guaranteed money he received in 2015.