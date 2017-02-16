 Skip to content

Dan Orlovsky says Lions going with Jake Rudock as backup QB

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 12: Jake Rudock #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 12, 2016 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dan Orlovsky has served as the backup quarterback to Matthew Stafford in Detroit for the last three seasons, but he won’t be back for a fourth year with the Lions.

That word came from Orlovsky himself during an interview with Ross Tucker on Sirius XM NFL Radio Thursday. Orlovsky is set to become a free agent next month and said that he will be moving on to another team.

“Lions let me know they’re going in a different direction with Jake Rudock as back-up to Matthew,” Orlovsky said.

Rudock was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan last year and spent most of the year on the practice squad before being added to the active roster in November. He didn’t see any regular season action.

Orlovsky didn’t play during the regular season either and last saw action in two games during the 2015 season. He’s started 12 games over the course of a career that stretches back to 2005 and will likely look for a team interested in adding an experienced backup this offseason.

2 Responses to “Dan Orlovsky says Lions going with Jake Rudock as backup QB”
  1. realfootballfan says: Feb 16, 2017 11:33 AM

    Isn’t this the guy who walked out of the back of the end zone for them back in the day? The question is why would they have kept him, and why does he think another team will pay him to back their QB up?

  2. polegojim says: Feb 16, 2017 11:33 AM

    Yikes… I like Rudock, but…

