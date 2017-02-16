Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 16, 2017, 10:56 PM EST

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has been charged with four felonies after an incident last weekend on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Revis has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery and one count of conspiracy, per multiple reports. He’s also been charged with making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor.

Pittsburgh Police released a statement Thursday evening saying charges were pending after police reviewed cellphone video showing Revis had some sort of altercation with a 21-year old man and a 22-year old man who were found unconscious around 2:40 a.m. last Sunday. The police statement said those men remember encountering Revis and having a verbal argument but woke up after being punched and weren’t sure who had punched them.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, told ESPN.com that he was trying to set up a time for Revis to turn himself in. Jones said that his client was not the aggressor and feared for his safety.

The Jets told local beat reporters they were aware of the incident and had spoken to Revis but would have no further comment. Revis, 31, played college football at Pitt and is from Western Pennsylvania.

A KDKA-TV report quoting a Revis attorney without naming him earlier Thursday said Revis had sought medical treatment after being attacked by five men. That differed from other reports and from a police statement earlier Thursday evening that said Revis threw a phone that belonged to one of the accusers into the street, and that officers estimate the men were unconscious for 10 minutes before being woken up by police.