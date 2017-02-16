Dolphins cutting defensive linemen Mario Williams, Earl Mitchell

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 16, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

The Dolphins are clearing the decks of some salary today.

In addition to the previously reported release of left tackle Branden Albert, they’re also cutting defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald adds defensive end Mario Williams and cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu to the discard pile.

Williams 32, clears $8.5 million in cap space, and they might not miss him. He only had 1.5 sacks last year, and was ridden by the coaching staff for what appeared to be a lack of effort.

Mitchell started five games last year, and was set to make $4 million this year, so the calculus obviously wasn’t in his favor. The 29-year-old Mitchell spent his first four years in the league with the Texans.

The Dolphins activated Mitchell from injured reserve this season after he recovered from a calf injury, and he helped their run defense upon coming back. Now, he’ll be looking for work.