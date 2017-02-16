 Skip to content

Dolphins cutting defensive linemen Mario Williams, Earl Mitchell

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 16, 2017, 12:34 PM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 01: Mario Williams #94 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Dolphins are clearing the decks of some salary today.

In addition to the previously reported release of left tackle Branden Albert, they’re also cutting defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald adds defensive end Mario Williams and cornerback Ifo  Ekpre-Olomu to the discard pile.

Williams 32, clears $8.5 million in cap space, and they might not miss him. He only had 1.5 sacks last year, and was ridden by the coaching staff for what appeared to be a lack of effort.

Mitchell started five games last year, and was set to make $4 million this year, so the calculus obviously wasn’t in his favor. The 29-year-old Mitchell spent his first four years in the league with the Texans.

The Dolphins activated Mitchell from injured reserve this season after he recovered from a calf injury, and he helped their run defense upon coming back. Now, he’ll be looking for work.

4 Responses to “Dolphins cutting defensive linemen Mario Williams, Earl Mitchell”
  1. VenerableAxiom says: Feb 16, 2017 12:43 PM

    Out with the old, in with the younger, more suitable for sustained success.

  2. ryder09 says: Feb 16, 2017 12:45 PM

    i remember when williams was a freakish athlete, now he cant even play for the Dolphins. stick a fork in him, he is done.

  3. beachsidejames says: Feb 16, 2017 12:54 PM

    They shoot horses don’t they?

  4. alewatcher says: Feb 16, 2017 12:57 PM

    The Bills sure don’t miss him.

