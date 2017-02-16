Former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis still firmly retired

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 16, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

Two years out of the NFL hasn’t made former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis wistful about making a return to football.

He’s still retired and intends to stay that way.

“That inclination (to play) only comes for a split second,” Willis said, via Daniel Brown of the San Jose Mercury News. “And then it’s, ‘Nope, nope, I’m cool.”’

Willis made the decision to retire in March 2015 after his final year was limited to just six games due to a lingering toe injury. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his eight seasons in the league and first a five-time first-team All-Pro selection. He was one of the most dominant middle linebackers in the league during his career.

Willis will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.