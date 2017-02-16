Kevin Colbert: Lawrence Timmons “has to see what his market is”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert touched on several contract matters during a meeting with the media on Thursday, including the team’s desire to sign wide receiver Antonio Brown to a long-term deal well before he has a chance to hit the open market.

There doesn’t appear to be the same urgency to get a deal done with linebacker Lawrence Timmons before the start of free agency next month. Colbert said Thursday that the Steelers would be happy to see Timmons finish out his career as a member of the team, but it doesn’t sound like they will make a major push to get it done in the next couple of weeks.

“Would you love to have him stay? Absolutely,” Colbert said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Does it all fit? I think we can make it fit. At what cost? He has to see what his market is. He’s never been a free agent, and we have nothing against him finding out. Let’s stay in touch as we go through the process. We’d love to see Lawrence finish his career here, and I think he would, too.”

Timmons has started every game for the Steelers over the last six seasons and has missed just two games since selecting Timmons in the first round of the 2007 draft.