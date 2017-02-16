Lions renovating Ford Field with eye on hosting Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 7:33 AM EST

The NFL has lined up the next four Super Bowls, which will be held at three new stadiums and one that underwent extensive renovations in order to be deemed worthy of hosting the league’s biggest game of the year.

That provides a blueprint for cities and teams interested in hosting the game and it is one that the Lions have noted. The team will be making $100 million in renovations to Ford Field and team president Rod Wood said the team “expressed an interest in bidding on the next round” of Super Bowls. The league is expected to pick bidders in the fall with Super Bowl sites starting in 2022 named in 2018.

“We’re at the very beginnings of trying to work with some of our partners in the city to form a commission that could focus on bringing things to the city of Detroit,” Wood said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I think with the activity downtown, just think back to when we had the Super Bowl here 11 years ago, 12 years ago now, what’s happened in the city since then, and with what we’re going to do with the stadium. I can’t promise that we’ll get another Super Bowl, but I certainly think the stadium is ready for it.”

Ford Field was the site of Super Bowl XL in 2006 and Detroit also hosted Super Bowl XVI at the Silverdome when that was the Lions’ home.

The renovations to the stadium include new videoboards, a new sound system and changes to the club seating areas of the stadium. They are expected to be completed in time for the 2017 preseason.