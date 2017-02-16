Long-term deal for Antonio Brown “a priority” for Steelers

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 16, 2017, 2:09 PM EST

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert confirmed to reporters Thursday that the team has been working on a long-term extension for wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Colbert called getting that deal done “a priority” for the Steelers. Brown has one year remaining on his current contract.

Earlier this week Brown posted on social media some pictures of his agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, in Pittsburgh. They also represent Steelers pending free agent linebacker Lawrence Timmons, and prior reports stated that the Brothers Rosenhaus were also due to be two hours west in Cleveland this week to talk about a new deal for Browns pending free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Brown, 28, is of the NFL’s best wide receivers and has caught over 100 passes in each of the last four seasons. He had 1,284 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season.