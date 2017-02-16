Matt Paradis had his second hip surgery of offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 7:16 AM EST

Broncos center Matt Paradis has not missed a snap over the last two seasons and his durability came with a physical toll.

Paradis headed into the offseason in need of surgery on both of his hips and didn’t wait long before getting those operations done. Paradis had arthroscopic surgery on his right hip last month and his agent Brian McLaughlin announced on Wednesday that No. 2 has been taken care of as well.

McLaughlin said his client “should be back better than ever” for the 2017 season.

New Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said recently that the team needs better work from their offensive line. Paradis wasn’t a weak spot last season despite the hip issues, but he didn’t practice much and the overall work of the unit could improve given more time on the field together.