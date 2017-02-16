Nick Mangold not expected to have ankle surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2017, 12:24 PM EST

When Jets center Nick Mangold was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in December, he and coach Todd Bowles both said that there was a possibility that surgery would be required to repair the problem.

It’s been a couple of months since Mangold went on I.R. and he hasn’t gone in for an operation. That will apparently remain the case.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Mangold has told other players on the team that he won’t need to have surgery ahead of the 2017 season.

While that question seems to be answered, there’s another big one facing Mangold in the coming weeks. He’s set to have a cap number of $9.075 million, all of which the Jets would get back if they decided to move on without the longtime anchor of their offensive line.

Mehta reports that the Jets don’t want to bring Mangold back at that number, but that a pay cut has not been discussed with the veteran at this point.