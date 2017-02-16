PFT Live goes radio only for Thursday’s show

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2017, 5:52 AM EST

If you tune in to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, you’ll see brilliant white slopes instead of my pasty white face. Which is definitely an improvement.

But you won’t hear anything about the best sport on the planet. If that’s what you’re looking for, three live hours will be available on PFT Live, starting at 6:00 a.m. ET. Today’s guests include Brian Mitchell of CSN Mid-Atlantic, who has plenty of Washington issues to discuss, and Darin Gantt of PFT, who has plenty of verbal rocks to throw at the spur-jangling governor of the state where everything is bigger, including apparently the “jerks, turds, and buttholes” (I blurted out that phrase with Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins of WSCR in Chicago on Wednesday, and the trademarking process has begun).

Thursday’s radio-only venture continues a huge week for the program. Many people are watching, listening, downloading the podcast, and otherwise enjoying the clips that get posted to PFT. (Last week alone, we had more than 1.2 million video starts at the website.)

You can hear the show at Sirius 213, XM 202, NBCSportsRadio.com, the NBC Sports Radio app, and any of the many NBC Sports Radio affiliates that broadcast the live show from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET or the re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

If you missed any of this week’s shows, which included extended visits from Tom Brady and Kurt Warner, you can download the show at iTunes or audioBoom.