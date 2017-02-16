Police: Darrelle Revis facing assault, robbery charges

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 16, 2017, 6:46 PM EST

Pittsburgh Police say charges are pending against Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis after an incident last Sunday morning in the city’s South Side area.

Those charges include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

According to the statement, police found a 21-year old man and a 22-year old man unconscious around 2:40 a.m. last Sunday, and after reviewing cellphone video police confirmed that Revis had an altercation with those men on the sidewalk. The police statement said those men remember encountering Revis and having a verbal argument but woke up after being punched.

The Jets told local beat reporters they were aware of the incident and had spoken to Revis but would have no further comment.

An attorney for Revis told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh that Revis needed medical attention after being assaulted by five people last weekend. That clashed with another report, which said Revis would potentially be facing charges after two men were punched following an altercation with Revis and a friend.

That attorney, Blaine Jones, later told NFL Network that Revis was not the aggressor and said he had not yet spoken to Pittsburgh Police.

The police statement said the men recognized Revis and approached him, and that one took cellphone video of their meeting. The statement said Revis later threw the phone into the street, and that officers estimate the men were unconscious for 10 minutes before being woken up by police.

Revis, who played college football at Pitt, is from Western Pennsylvania.