Report: Darrelle Revis needed medical treatment after confrontation

A lawyer for Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis told KDKA-TV that Revis needed medical treatment after an incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side last weekend.
There are varying reports about what happened. WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh reported that Revis could face felony charges as Pittsburgh Police investigate the incident. The KDKA report is different and said Revis was assaulted by five people but did not offer any details on the extent of his injuries or what might have led to the incident.
The WTAE report said two men were taken to a nearby hospital after a confrontation with Revis and a friend. The South Side is a popular night spot and is not far from the Steelers’ training facility.
In a statement, the Jets said they’ve spoken to Revis and are aware of the incident but have no further comment.
The WTAE report said police are investigating but said Revis has not been charged. One of the men injured alleged that punches were thrown and said Revis tried to delete cell phone video of the altercation and threw the phone into the street.
Revis, who played college football at Pitt, is from the Western Pennsylvania city of Aliquippa. He just finished his 10th NFL season.
