Report: Tony Romo expects to be cut not traded

It’s happening.
As PFT has long predicted (most recently just earlier this hour on The Dan Patrick Show), the Cowboys likely will be releasing not trading quarterback Tony Romo. While that hasn’t happened yet, it’s pointing in that direction.
Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Romo is expecting to be released, not traded.
Back in December, it was predicted on a special Saturday edition of Thursday Night Football that Romo would ask for his release — and that the Cowboys would be inclined to ultimately agree. Since then, it has been predicted in this spot and other PFT-related hangouts that Romo and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will hammer out a wink-nod arrangement in which Romo gets cut in return for a verbal agreement not to sign with specific other teams including but not limited to Washington. (It would be unenforceable and a Collective Bargaining Agreement violation, but Jones surely trusts that Romo wouldn’t blow the whistle or otherwise reneging.)
Apart from the complexity of trading an aging quarterback with a recent history of significant injuries, Romo would have to welcome a deal that transfers his contract (at a $14 million salary) to a new team for which he may or may not want to play. It makes more sense for him to negotiate a new deal from scratch with the team of his choice. And if that team doesn’t have to give up draft picks to get Romo, that team may be inclined to pay him even more than it otherwise would.
So count this report from Werder as Step One. Before too long, Romo could be stepping right out of Dallas, with an agreed list of potential destinations based on a secret side deal that no one ever will acknowledge.
Romo seems like a good guy and I wish him all the best, I just can’t see him lasting a full season though.
And the Cowboys will regret this when Dak enjoys a Soph Slump and Romo regains his 2014 form in 2017…Tough Decisions! Jerrah made the call . Lets not downplay Dak but he will regress in 2017
JJ hasnt said this is so, so it isnt.
Trade him to the Browns
I don’t think the Skins would want him. An aging QB to add to our already messed up QB situation. No thank you.
Bronco fan here. I am not trying to play GM, but I would be surprised to see him come to Denver. The Broncos OLINE wouldn’t be able to keep him upright for 5 minutes and Denver has more pressing needs than QB which last year was serviceable.
Romo > Dak
If you don’t like Dallas, this is good news.
Cutting him would be the classy thing to do. His value is ruined anyway. Nobody is going to give you full trade value for a guy that you plan on cutting at the end of training camp.
And if you go the stubborn route and demand a trade, you’ll end up trading the guy that was the face of your franchise for a late 4th round pick. Which in a way would be humiliating for both parties.
If you really did respect all that he did for you then just let him end his career on his own terms. Farve, Manning are both examples of this from the past. Thanks and Good luck rout is the way to go for a vet looking for their final contract.
Even with compacted vertebrae he would be an immediate upgrade over the vinyl siding salesman the Dolphins currently have at QB.
seems to have a realistic outlook .
He would beat out my teams dog doo doo Qb’s
Texans should go after him.
Who besides some clueless cowboy fans actually think romo isn’t going to be released and there is no possibility he is getting traded?
The cowboys are going to have to deal with the cap situation created by the romo contract and their is no escape. The cowboys are getting nothing for romo and there is no escape.
That there would be any real discussion of something else happening is really pretty silly if you actually had a brain and even gave it a little thought.
Please don’t sign him chiefs
He’d look good in Black and Gold!
GO STEELERS!
mara (giants owner) is going to be screaming at any hint of a “side deal”. He’s likely polishing up his salary cap penalty gun as we speak. He’s also currently harbouring wife beaters and pedophiles on his team, which is just fine because he’s john mara and he said so.
QB Film Room says:
Feb 16, 2017 11:53 AM
Yeah, Romo is going to regain his 2014 form without a dominant RB and an elite O-line…
Theres a much better chance Romo will regain his true form. You know, the countless choking and throwing game ending INTs Romo we are all used to seeing. Mr. 2 playoff win in a decade QB.
Can you explain why “Romo would have to welcome a deal that transfers his contract?”
Probowl showed that without a great offensive line DAK is average at best.
The good news for Tony is, he gets to choose where he goes next. The bad news is he’s going to have to take a pay cut. He’s made plenty of money so I think they are doing the right thing by him here.
lel at anyone putting any stock into the probowl.
yeah, everyone tries their best at the probowl. derp
Doesn’t Tony have enough money to retire and maintain his ability to walk?
Hopefully Dak was a one-season-wonder and Dallas butt fumbles its way to 4-12 next year.
Definitely not a long term solution but Bears could use him and draft a project.
The Broncos have the Romo-friendly combination of a solid offensive line and rushing along with two solid WR’s. If they add a stud TE in the draft this could be the ideal fit.
Honorable mention: Da Bears
hes untradeable. even Peyton Manning was cut.
Texans need to cut that scrub Brock and sign Romo
Romo is a good guy, probably has a little juice left in the tank, and it appears Jerry has deep affection and admiration for him. I would be shocked if he isn’t released!
Come on Jerrah, RELEASE ROMO!
I don’t agree with just cutting him. The dead money on his contract will still carry past this year. Cowboy’s will only save 5mil cap by cutting or trading for that matter.
I keep him at 5 mil as a back up or Starter for that matter. Dak is a 4th round draft pick getting paid 4th round money and will continue to get paid 4th round money. (This is a Business) His contract is less than back up Vet QB money with team control.) The fact that Romo got hurt last year and they find this guy 3 guys deep on the depth chart is a blessing. Personally I let them compete for the starting job and would be happy with either starting or either backing up. Only way Romo goes if we get a Bradford like trade in return. And why not wait for that to happen.
Dak Prescott will be a cheap starting Dallas Cowboy QB for the next several years and Romo will be the expensive back-up/insurance policy. Didn’t Dallas have a recent history of poor back-ups hurting them. Actually when they “found” Dak, he was going to be the back-up QB for a couple of years.
The Buffalo Bills are a franchise QB from succeeding, #1 Rushing team and #30 passing shows what they are missing. The Bills are loaded with talent & now have a new amazing coach who’s not blowing smoke like Rex.
It’s time for the AFC to get serious and take Brady’s AFC lock ~every season away, Romo would do just that.
Go Bills !!
Worry about getting past Miami before you start thinking New England and Tom Brady. 🙂
@ celticsforever – You see, this is why people hate Patriots fans. This makes those two huge Super Bowl wins for the Giants even better!
Cowboys will get 14 million cap relief not 5 million if they designate him a post June 1st cut. and they can do that and release him prior to June 1st. Cowboys would be better served doing that and getting good free agent defensive players early in the offseason
You go Tony!!! I can certainly cheer for 2 teams, until you hang ’em up 🙂 You did NOT deserve the treatment you received!!!
For all the bashing I give to Jerry Jones (and rightfully so, I might add), here’s where he can prove is merit. Romo is due 18 mil, Dak $700,000 and Showers $500,000. That’s $19.2 mil in QB salaries. Ask Romo to take say, $9 mil as a backup and bump Dak to $9 mil. There’s obvious risk in paying a 2nd year QB that much money but if he has another strong season, DAL is ahead of the curve when Romo retires and Dak gets a salary more commensurate to his on field performance.
I respect that some think Jerry some how owes Romo something. I don’t. He was and still could be in my opinion the Starting QB for the largest fan base and storied franchise in the world. He was at one time and for many years the highest paid player in the NFL. He is still being paid likely top 5 to 10 in the league. He has missed now almost two seasons to injury and got Paid.
Jerry please do not get nothing. Wink nod or what ever he does not play for a NFC Team. No Matter. Hold on to him and get some value or keep him on the roster.
::chants:: Free Romona….free Romona….
Tennessee Titans where Mariota is recovering from injury! Or the Vikings…imagine Romo and Bradford…hurt during pre-game.
@skoo
Romo would get the Bills past Brady, Belichik and the Pats? Ummmm, no.
Doug, put the phone down!!!
They can’t afford him as their backup but they better find some solution there. Dak was amazing last season but there’s a very real possibility he regresses plus injuries are a matter of when, not if, in the NFL.
I see the football know nothings are out in legion today. There is no guarantee he will stay healthy, but he has had some bad luck with injuries, that is all. He is still top 10 when healthy. As far as Dak, what evidence is there he will slump next year? The O-Line will be the same, all coaches are staying and he went from 3rd string QB to breaking rookie records and playing in such a veteran fashion that most experts were left with no way to explain it? Do some of you attribute that to luck? Was he launching desperate Eli Manning bombs that could never be duplicated? Was his nearly mistake free (even well beyond most vets) season an accident of some kind? Were his best moments while under the highest game time pressure due to some weird anomalies? Of course not. Lest you forget–Aaron Rodgers beat them playing at a level beyond compare, and only then did they barely eek out a win. Are you telling me after watching the Super Bowl that Dallas would have been stomped out by Atlanta had Rodgers not completed that pass? Please. Quit getting your football insight from the folks who troll here and ESPN. (I do not however think Dallas would have beat New England, as much as I would have loved to see them do it, it would have taken some kind of miracle to stop Brady)
For those who say he is untradable.
“The other important point about $14 million is that it is the price other teams would have to pay Tony Romo in 2017 if they traded for him and didn’t re-negotiate his contract. That’s pretty cheap for a starting quarterback these days. It would rank Romo 23rd for average annual cost among starters. Moreover, if Romo were to get hurt again, another team would have no dead cap hit if they decided to move on.” From VAfan. Jan 23rd SB Nation
NO BRAINER for a team in need of a Starting QB. Less risk than picking anyone of the QB’s in this years draft who I am not sure any will be a Franchise QB.
Buffalo, LOL!
Jerrah, talk to your buddy Irsay. He made a hard decision in letting Peyton go, but it was the right decision. Dak is the future, Romo is the past. Set him free and let him fly!