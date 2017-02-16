Report: Tony Romo expects to be cut not traded

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2017, 11:49 AM EST

It’s happening.

As PFT has long predicted (most recently just earlier this hour on The Dan Patrick Show), the Cowboys likely will be releasing not trading quarterback Tony Romo. While that hasn’t happened yet, it’s pointing in that direction.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Romo is expecting to be released, not traded.

Back in December, it was predicted on a special Saturday edition of Thursday Night Football that Romo would ask for his release — and that the Cowboys would be inclined to ultimately agree. Since then, it has been predicted in this spot and other PFT-related hangouts that Romo and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will hammer out a wink-nod arrangement in which Romo gets cut in return for a verbal agreement not to sign with specific other teams including but not limited to Washington. (It would be unenforceable and a Collective Bargaining Agreement violation, but Jones surely trusts that Romo wouldn’t blow the whistle or otherwise reneging.)

Apart from the complexity of trading an aging quarterback with a recent history of significant injuries, Romo would have to welcome a deal that transfers his contract (at a $14 million salary) to a new team for which he may or may not want to play. It makes more sense for him to negotiate a new deal from scratch with the team of his choice. And if that team doesn’t have to give up draft picks to get Romo, that team may be inclined to pay him even more than it otherwise would.

So count this report from Werder as Step One. Before too long, Romo could be stepping right out of Dallas, with an agreed list of potential destinations based on a secret side deal that no one ever will acknowledge.