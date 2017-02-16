Russell Okung’s option a weighty decision for Broncos

The market is suddenly full of left tackles, and the Broncos have a decision to make soon on theirs, to see if they want to add to the pool.
Via Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post, the Broncos aren’t expected to pick up the $1 million option on Russell Okung’s contract, which would activate the next four years and $48 million of it, with $20.5 million in guarantees.
Of course, they’re the Broncos, so everything is always up for “renegotiations” (cough, pay cut, cough). If Okung is willing to stay for less, there’s a chance they’d go with the devil they know rather than dip into a market which includes a number of intriguing options.
From veterans such as Andrew Whitworth to guys coming off injuries such as Matt Kalil to guys with options not picked up such as Ryan Clady and Kelvin Beachum, there are some guys out there worth exploring.
Either way, the Broncos figure to be doing plenty of work to fix their offensive line, after replacing four starters last year and backsliding significantly.
What kind of amateur troll BS is this? 32 teams do this, bozo.
If The Bengals let Andrew Whitworth walk during what should be Andy Dalton’s prime, they deserve that 8-8 record they’re going to get. Whitworth is still one of the best in the game and I wouldn’t blame him for chasing a ring right now, but if they lose him over money or their inability to guarantee him the Left Tackle spot, then shame on them.
This sounds like a job for that crafty salary cap manager that the Broncos had around 1996-1998.
one year prove it deal with the Giants is coming.