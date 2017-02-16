Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 16, 2017, 7:04 AM EST

With the tag window open, the Bills have a decision to make on CB Stephon Gilmore.

The transition tag could come into play for the Dolphins.

The first offseason job for the Patriots is getting TE Rob Gronkowski well again.

Is Rex still screwing things up for Jets owner Woody Johnson?

Another speedy WR could be a fit with the Ravens in round one.

The Bengals aren’t really into the whole franchise tag scene.

One analyst thinks there’s no QB worth the Browns taking No. 1 overall.

Determining the market for Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell is tricky.

Count the Texans among the teams unlikely to use the franchise tag.

The Colts secondary should look dramatically different.

The Jaguars worked on their depth yesterday.

The Titans don’t want to be reality TV stars.

Broncos C Matt Paradis had successful surgery on his other hip.

The Chiefs must trust Tyler Bray, or have a Plan B in mind.

Chargers OT Chris Hairston still wants to thank San Diego.

The Raiders don’t really have anyone to play tag with.

Another day, another workout video for Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith.

RB Adrian Peterson keeps making eyes at the Giants.

Basically, you can ask if the Eagles are interested in every WR in the world.

Is Washington paralyzed by the fear of making the wrong choice on QB Kirk Cousins.

The Jay Cutler era should change the way the Bears view QBs.

The Lions are thinking Super Bowl, sort of.

A look at the legacies of a few recent former Packers.

A look at the Vikings’ 19 free agents.

The Falcons’ trade history has been mixed.

A Q and A with outgoing Panthers president Danny Morrison.

The Saints have a rare year of offseason peace with QB Drew Brees.

The Buccaneers are in position to add to speedy WR help.

It’s just a matter of time before the Cardinals tag Chandler Jones.

New Rams coordinator Wade Phillips is the master of quick turnarounds.

49ers RB Carlos Hyde is still a “work in progress,” according to his old coach.

A glut of starting LTs in free agency is good news for the Seahawks.