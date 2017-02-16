Vince Young wants to play, but could be in line for a suspension

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 16, 2017, 6:06 AM EST

Vince Young wants to come back and play football. But his comeback could be a few games short of a full season even if he finds a team to take a chance on him.

The former Titans quarterback was arrested for a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in Texas in January 2016. Last month, he pleaded no contest to those charges, per Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman.

Under the NFL’s newest policies, that would ordinarily trigger a two-game suspension.

Young was sentenced to 18 months probation for the arrest, fined $300, and ordered to complete 60 hours of community service. He also has to attend a drunk driving class and install a device on his car which won’t allow it to start if it detects alcohol on his breath, and leave the device on for nine months.

When arrested, he refused a breathalyzer, and his blood test came back with a 0.246 blood-alcohol concentration, or three times the legal limit. He continued to work at the University of Texas.

Of course, there’s also the question of whether the league will apply it’s rule consistently in this case, since Young seemed firmly out of the league at the time it happened, having said he retired in 2014. But as we all know, the NFL never applies its punishments inconsistently, so it would seem anyone giving him a chance should keep it in the back of their mind.