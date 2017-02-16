Vince Young’s agent says there have been “discussions” with CFL team

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 16, 2017, 8:14 PM EST

A day after agent Leigh Steinberg announced that Vince Young has “a dream” of playing football again, Steinberg tweeted that he’s been in contact with a Canadian Football League team.

Steinberg wrote that he has “opened discussions” with the Ottawa Roughriders about the possibility of Young playing in Ottawa.

Young, 33, announced his retirement from the NFL in 2014. He was cut by the Bills in 2012, the Packers in 2013 and the Browns in 2014, all without playing in a game.

Young, the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, last played in 2011 with the Eagles. He spent five years with the Titans and twice went to the Pro Bowl.

It’s not likely that an NFL team would give Young another look without Young proving he still can play and avoid some of the off-field headlines he’s made in recent years, so the CFL might be a good place for Young to start.