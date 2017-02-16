Washington has no comment on Chris Cooley’s remarks

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2017, 2:03 PM EST

Former Washington tight end and current Washington employee Chris Cooley created a stir earlier this week by publicly speculating into a radio microphone owned by Daniel Snyder on whether Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan is drinking. Whether the remarks created a stir within the franchise owned by Snyder isn’t known.

Washington senior V.P. of communications Tony Wyllie had no comment on the mater. His official response: “We are in personnel meetings.”

Wyllie means football personnel meetings. However, comments like the one Cooley made could, in theory, trigger a more specific personnel meeting as in what to do with the personnel who said something that Brian Mitchell of CSN Mid-Atlantic described as “totally irresponsible” on Thursday’s PFT Live.

The team is in a tough spot on this. If they let it slide with no public condemnation, some will believe that the team is condoning it. Others will wonder whether the team affirmatively planted it.

Regardless, in the absence of any insight or information from the team, it will be up to the audience to interpret the situation and draw its own conclusions.