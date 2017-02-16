Woody Johnson’s ambassadorship is possibly being delayed by politics

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2017, 10:25 AM EST

Jets owner Woody Johnson will be the next ambassador to the United Kingdom. Unless he isn’t.

As explained by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, who cites and refers to multiple other reports, Johnson’s status remains in limbo, potentially due to a power struggle between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

President Trump has said that Johnson will be the ambassador, but the three-year appointment is still not yet official. Until it is, there’s a chance it won’t happen.

If it ever happens, Christopher Wold Johnson, the younger brother of Woody, is expected to assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the team.