Woody Johnson’s ambassadorship is possibly being delayed by politics

Posted by Mike Florio on February 16, 2017, 10:25 AM EST
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JANUARY 21: Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets addresses the media during a press conference to introduce new general manager Mike Maccagnan and head cowch Todd Bowles on January 21, 2015 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) Getty Images

Jets owner Woody Johnson will be the next ambassador to the United Kingdom. Unless he isn’t.

As explained by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, who cites and refers to multiple other reports, Johnson’s status remains in limbo, potentially due to a power struggle between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

President Trump has said that Johnson will be the ambassador, but the three-year appointment is still not yet official. Until it is, there’s a chance it won’t happen.

If it ever happens, Christopher Wold Johnson, the younger brother of Woody, is expected to assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the team.

9 Responses to “Woody Johnson’s ambassadorship is possibly being delayed by politics”
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 16, 2017 10:29 AM

    At least he’s not a traitor like Flynn.

  2. nbptma1 says: Feb 16, 2017 10:36 AM

    There’s a lot of scum in the swamp to drain. Washington will be run like a business rather than by lifetime politicians.

    Having said that, the Jets organization has been a disaster for a long time.

  3. nbptma1 says: Feb 16, 2017 10:38 AM

    Trump is a classic ‘Disrupter” and I for one, love it!

    Washington (and the media), on the other hand are in turmoil (and I love that too)!

  4. wannabear says: Feb 16, 2017 10:48 AM

    It’s our country that’s at stake. The whole world is laughing at us. Bad!

  5. zombiepatriot says: Feb 16, 2017 10:49 AM

    They are waiting on the approval of Putin before making it official.

  6. buckswig says: Feb 16, 2017 11:05 AM

    Reince Priebus sounds like a type of venereal disease you get from Russian hookers.

  7. blitzinc43 says: Feb 16, 2017 11:13 AM

    As a close friend of the organization there are rumblings that Gary Vaynerchuk is planning on making an offer for the team soon. This would let Woody focus on his “extracurriculars”

  8. factschecker says: Feb 16, 2017 11:27 AM

    Woody or Won’t he.

    That is the question.

  9. granadafan says: Feb 16, 2017 11:29 AM

    Republican on Republican crime. Well deserved. Flynn should be tried for treason as should multiple staffers.

