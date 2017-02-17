49ers announce nine more coaching hires

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 17, 2017, 6:07 PM EST

The 49ers on Friday announced nine more coaching hires, most notably the hiring of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.

Richard Hightower was announced as special teams coordinator, and former NFL defensive lineman Jeff Zgonina was announced as defensive line coach.

Some of the announced hires had been previously reported. The team has not officially announced the hiring of an offensive line coach, though News 9 in Denver reported Friday that John Benton is expected to be the team’s offensive line coach. Last month he was announced as assistant offensive line coach with the Broncos.

Saleh was most recently the linebackers coach in Jacksonville for the last three seasons. Hightower is staying in San Francisco after being the assistant special teams coach last season, while Zgonina joins the 49ers after serving as assistant defensive line coach last season with the Giants.

Former Raiders defensive coordinator Jason Tarver was announced as senior defensive assistant. He was with the 49ers the last two seasons in different roles under two different head coaches.

The team also announced Jeff Hafley as defensive backs coach, Johnny Holland as linebackers coach and Bobby Slowik as defensive quality control coach. Marquis Johnson and Dustin Perry have been named strength and conditioning assistants.